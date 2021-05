CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2021 annual meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders:

Elected Terrence A. Duffy , Timothy S. Bitsberger , Charles P. Carey , Dennis H. Chookaszian , Bryan T. Durkin , Ana Dutra , Martin J. Gepsman , Larry G. Gerdes , Daniel R. Glickman , Daniel G. Kaye , Phyllis M. Lockett , Deborah J. Lucas , Terry L. Savage , Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard , Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind , each for a one-year term expiring in 2022;

Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers.

In addition, the company's Class B-2 shareholders elected Michael G. Dennis and Patrick W. Maloney each for a one-year term expiring in 2022.

There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors or the Class B-3 director. As a result, William W. Hobert, Patrick J. Mulchrone and Robert J. Tierney will holdover as the Class B-1 directors and Elizabeth A. Cook will holdover as the Class B-3 director. Each director will continue to serve until his or her successor is duly elected at the 2022 annual meeting.

The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

