CME Group Reaches New Open Interest Record of 140.5 Million Contracts

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced total open interest (OI) reached a record 140,537,653 contracts on May 21, 2019. Since the end of 2018, overall OI has grown 22%.

Interest Rate futures and options OI surpassed 100 million contracts for the first time yesterday, reaching 100,035,345 contracts. Interest Rate OI has been climbing steadily in 2019, increasing 30% since 2018 yearend. Additionally, options complex OI reached a record 85,509,328 contracts, growing 36% since the end of 2018.

OI represents the number of active positions that market participants are holding open without taking delivery or offsetting, a measure that typically increases during times of market uncertainty.

CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the complex risks they face in today's uncertain global economy.

For more information about CME Group, please visit www.cmegroup.com.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

