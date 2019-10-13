CME Group Reaches Record Asia Pacific Average Daily Volume of 1.2 Million Contracts in Q3

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved its highest quarterly Asia Pacific average daily volume (ADV) on record, with 1.2 million contracts traded during third-quarter of 2019, up 61% year over year and surpassing the previous quarterly record of 1.1 million contracts traded in second-quarter 2019.

Latin America quarterly ADV was 152,000 contracts in third-quarter 2019, up 87% from the corresponding period in 2018. This was the second-highest quarterly ADV on record in the region and was driven by 169% growth in Metals products.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) quarterly ADV was 3.8 million contracts in third-quarter 2019, up 34% from the corresponding period in 2018. This was the third-highest quarterly ADV on record for EMEA and was driven by 65% growth in Equity Index products and 27% growth in Metals products.

In all, CME Group's ADV transacted outside of North America reached 5.2 million contracts during the third quarter of 2019, up 41% over the same period in 2018. This was driven by 55% growth in Interest Rate products, a 78% increase in Equity products and 33% growth in Metals.

"We continue to see trading volume growth out of Asia Pacific as market participants continue to look towards CME Group to manage their risks," said Christopher Fix, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, CME Group. "We had a record quarter for Asia Pacific ADV in second-quarter 2019, and to follow that up so quickly with another record-breaking quarter is a signal that clients recognize that CME Group fulfils their needs for risk management on a robust, regulated marketplace with round-the-clock liquidity."

Globally, CME Group reached ADV of 20.2 million contracts during the third quarter of 2019, up 30% from third-quarter 2018. September 2019 volume averaged 19.7 million contracts per day, up 13% from September 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of September was 127 million contracts, up 10% from year-end 2018 and up 6% from September 2018.

About CME Group

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

