CME Group Reaches Second-Highest Monthly Volume Ever, Averaging 23.9 Million Contracts Per Day in May 2019

CHICAGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 23.9 million contracts during May 2019, up 19% from May 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of May was 143 million contracts, up 24% from year-end 2018 and up 14% from May 2018. OI reached a record 143.5 million contracts on May 23, 2019.

Equity Index volume averaged 4.2 million contracts per day in May 2019, up 61% from May 2018. Highlights include:

Micro E-mini equity index futures, launched May 6 , averaged 489,000 contracts per day in May, and traded nearly 9.3 million contracts in total volume – the most successful product launch ever at CME Group

E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV increased 44% to 2.7 million contracts

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures and options ADV grew 66% to 594,000 contracts

Mini $5 Dow futures and options ADV increased 33% to 268,000 contracts

Nikkei 225 (yen) futures ADV grew 39% to 45,000 contracts

Options volume averaged 5 million contracts per day in May 2019, up 40% from May 2018, and reached its second-highest monthly ADV ever. Highlights include:

Record overall daily options volume of 10 million contracts set May 31

Record 7.7 million Interest Rate options contracts traded on May 31 , with a record 3.9 million traded electronically

, with a record 3.9 million traded electronically Record Eurodollar options volume of 5.2 million contracts and OI of 64.4 million contracts on May 31

Record Agricultural options ADV, up 50% to 453,000 contracts

Interest Rate options ADV grew 49% to 3.4 million contracts

Equity Index options ADV increased 39% to 808,000 contracts

Metals options ADV rose 9% to 59,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.9 million contracts per day in May 2019, up 31% from May 2018. Highlights include all-time record volume of 3.2 million contracts set May 31 and:

Record Corn futures and options ADV, up 78% to 861,000 contracts

Grain and Oilseeds futures and options ADV increased 34% to 1.7 million contracts

Soybean futures and options ADV rose 9% to 321,000 contracts

Livestock futures and options ADV grew 15% to 191,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options ADV increased 19% to 69,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 13.8 million contracts per day in May 2019, up 19% from May 2018, and reached its second-highest monthly ADV ever. Highlights include:

Record Ultra Treasury Bond futures OI of 1.3 million contracts on May 29

Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV, up 43% to 1.2 million contracts

Record Ultra 10-Year Treasury Note futures ADV, up 27% to 327,000 contracts

Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV, up 48% to 235,000 contracts

Record SOFR futures OI of 168,000 contracts on May 31

Record SOFR futures ADV of 32,000 contracts, up 41% from the prior month

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 14% to 7.9 million contracts

Eurodollar futures and options ADV grew 26% to 5.5 million contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 30% to 431,000 contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 102% to 286,000 contracts

Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV grew 27% to 327,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 17% to 314,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.5 million contracts per day in May 2019, down 6% from May 2018. Highlights include:

Record Brent Crude Oil futures OI of 257,000 contracts on May 29

Gasoline futures and options ADV increased 5% to 224,000 contracts

Brent Crude Oil futures ADV rose 45% to 146,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 582,000 contracts per day in May 2019, down 14% from May 2018. Highlights include:

Gold options ADV increased 10% to 51,000 contracts

Platinum futures and options ADV grew 6% to 19,000 contracts

Copper options ADV rose 141% to 2,300 contracts

Ferrous futures and options ADV increased 120% to 1,600 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 822,000 contracts per day in May 2019, down 25% from April 2018. Highlights include:

Japanese yen futures ADV rose 6% to 12,500 contracts

Brazilian real futures and options ADV increased 8% to 8,500 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income trading activity highlights include:

European Repo average daily notional value increased 10% to €286 billion

U.S. Repo average daily notional value increased 15% to $263 billion

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

Total Exchange ADV

(in thousands)



May 2019 May 2018

Trading Days 22 22









PRODUCT LINE May 2019 May 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 13,827 11,604 19% Equity Indexes 4,233 2,622 61% Foreign Exchange (FX) 822 1,102 -25% Energy 2,530 2,701 -6% Agricultural Commodities 1,895 1,442 31% Metals 582 674 -14% Total 23,888 20,146 19%







VENUE May 2019 May 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,558 1,092 43% CME Globex 21,473 18,358 17% Privately negotiated 857 696 23%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 Feb-19 Interest Rates 10,809 9,787 10,313 10,256 Equity Indexes 3,364 2,837 3,161 3,699 Foreign Exchange (FX) 870 853 885 877 Energy 2,399 2,330 2,331 2,389 Agricultural Commodities 1,621 1,556 1,381 1,280 Metals 567 549 561 510 Total 19,630 17,912 18,633 19,010









VENUE May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 Feb-19 Open outcry 1,334 1,209 1,284 1,224 Electronic 17,553 15,986 16,576 17,030 Privately negotiated 743 717 773 756

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Apr-19 Mar-19 Feb-19 Jan-19 Interest Rates 0.486 0.481 0.486 0.479 Equity Indexes 0.753 0.757 0.742 0.731 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.763 0.763 0.769 0.745 Energy 1.157 1.159 1.173 1.160 Agricultural Commodities 1.253 1.246 1.264 1.277 Metals 1.487 1.488 1.484 1.465 Total 0.726 0.713 0.714 0.708

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Value (in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)











PRODUCT LINE May 2018 May 2019 YoY %

Change Apr 2019 MoM %

Change

U.S. Treasury1 178.2 177.6 0% 143.2 24%

U.S. Repo 229.2 263.1 15% 246.9 7%

European Repo (in EUR billions) 260.4 286.1 10% 280.7 2%

Spot FX 101.3 78.4 -23% 67.3 16%









12 Month ended May 31











PRODUCT LINE 2018 2019 % Change



U.S. Treasury 167.5 164.2 -2%



U.S. Repo 243.5 240.8 -1%



European Repo (in EUR billions) 243.4 267.1 10%



Spot FX 88.7 82.1 -7%













[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

