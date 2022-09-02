CME Group Reports 22% ADV Growth in August 2022

Highest-ever August for Equity Index ADV

Record SOFR futures and options OI

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its August 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 22% to 21.2 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

August 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 10.6 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.3 million contracts

Options ADV of 3.4 million contracts

Energy ADV of 1.8 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.2 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 866,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 427,000 contracts

Additional August 2022 product highlights compared to August 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 51%

Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 85%



Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 71%



E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 67%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 39%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 28%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 39%

E-mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 112%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 79%

Interest Rate ADV increased 20%

Record monthly SOFR options ADV of 518,296 contracts and record open interest (OI) of 11,272,710 contracts on August 31



Record SOFR futures OI of 7,705,166 contracts on August 30



23 trading days when SOFR futures daily volume surpassed Eurodollar futures, with SOFR futures ADV in August equivalent to 164% of Eurodollar futures ADV in the same period



15 trading days when SOFR options daily volume surpassed Eurodollar options, with SOFR options ADV in August equivalent to 120% of Eurodollar options ADV in the same period



30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 363%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 81%



2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 48%

Options ADV increased 18%

Equity Index options ADV increased 63%



Interest Rate options ADV increased 10%



Agricultural options ADV increased 8%



Metals options ADV increased 6%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 98%

Bitcoin futures ADV increased 50%



Ether futures ADV increased 43%

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.6 million contracts represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 7% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV

ADV outside the United States increased 20% to 5.6 million contracts, including 37% growth in APAC, 26% in Latin America and 14% in EMEA

increased 20% to 5.6 million contracts, including 37% growth in APAC, 26% in and 14% in EMEA BrokerTec U.S. Treasury average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 23% to $111.4B , European Repo ADNV increased 21% to €343.7B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 18% to $268B

