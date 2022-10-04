CME Group Reports 36% ADV Growth in September 2022 and 26% Rise in Q3

All-time record monthly ADV for Equities and FX

Record SOFR futures and options ADV, OI in September and Q3

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its September and Q3 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 36% to 25.7 million contracts in September, representing the company's highest September ADV on record. Q3 ADV increased 26% to 22.4 million contracts, the company's fourth-highest quarterly volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

September 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 11.3 million contracts

Record Equity Index ADV of 9.4 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.7 million contracts

Energy ADV of 1.8 million contracts

Record Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.5 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.2 million contracts

Metals ADV of 525,000 contracts

Additional September 2022 product highlights compared to September 2021 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 48%

Record monthly SOFR futures ADV of 2,617,763 contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 8,542,418 contracts on September 21



Record monthly SOFR options ADV of 848,310 contracts, with record OI of 13,722,891 contracts on September 30



SOFR futures ADV surpassed Eurodollar futures ADV on all trading days in September, with SOFR futures during the month equivalent to 201% of Eurodollar futures in the same period



16 trading days when SOFR options ADV surpassed Eurodollar options ADV, with SOFR options in September equivalent to 133% of Eurodollar options in the same period



30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 402%



2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 111%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 108%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 30%



10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 25%

Equity Index ADV increased 47%

Record monthly Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV of 1,671,978 contracts



Record monthly E-mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,393,827 contracts



Record monthly E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 842,602 contracts



E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 92%



Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 72%



E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 42%



E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 24%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 50%

Record monthly British Pound futures ADV of 211,946 contracts



E-mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 79%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 78%



Euro FX futures ADV increased 59%



Brazilian Real futures ADV increased 56%



New Zealand Dollar futures ADV increased 48%



Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 31%



Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 31%

Options ADV increased 45%

Interest Rate ADV increased 56%



Equity Index options ADV increased 55%



Metals options ADV increased 44%



Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 19%



Agricultural options ADV increased 9%

Metals increased 20%

Copper options ADV increased 112%



Gold options ADV increased 45%



Micro Silver futures ADV increased 35%

Agricultural increased 9%

Chicago SRW Wheat options ADV increased 66%



Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 31%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 72%

Bitcoin futures ADV increased 75%



Ether futures ADV increased 25%

ADV outside the United States increased 27% to 7.1 million, including 55% in Asia , 49% growth in Latin America , and 19% in EMEA

increased 27% to 7.1 million, including 55% in , 49% growth in , and 19% in EMEA Micro E-mini futures and options represented 38% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 7% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV, respectively

BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 31% to €389B, U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 29% to $127.5B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 23% to $299B

and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 23% to EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 31% to $76B

Q3 2022 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 46%

Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 83%



Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 68%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 58%



E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 57%



E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 39%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 28%



Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 14%



E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 13%

Interest Rate ADV increased 28%

Record quarterly SOFR futures ADV of 2,112,844 contracts



Record quarterly SOFR options ADV of 585,245 contracts



30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 375%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 86%



2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 68%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 23%



10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 11%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 41%

E-mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 88%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 73%



Euro FX futures ADV increased 55%



British Pound futures ADV increased 50%



Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 21%



Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 20%

Options ADV increased 26%

Equity Index options ADV increased 54%



Metals options ADV increased 30%



Interest Rate options ADV increased 22%



Agricultural options ADV increased 19%



Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 7%

Agricultural increased 6%

Chicago SRW Wheat options ADV increased 41%



Soybean Meal options ADV increased 33%



Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 28%



Corn options ADV increased 21%

Metals increased 4%

Copper options ADV increased 70%



Gold options ADV increased 35%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 94%

Record quarterly Micro Ether futures of 22,145 contracts



Record quarterly Ether futures ADV of 7,247 contracts



Bitcoin futures ADV increased 66%

ADV outside the United States increased 21% to 6.1 million contracts in Q3, including 41% growth in Asia , 31% in Latin America and 14% in EMEA

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group