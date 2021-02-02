CME Group Reports January 2021 Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported January 2021 market statistics, including average daily volume (ADV) of 19.2 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

January ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 8 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 5.6 million contracts

Options ADV of 3.3 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.2 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 781,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 719,000 contracts

Additional January product highlights include:

Overall ADV grew 2% compared to January 2020

Equity Index ADV grew 31% from January 2020

Record ADV of 189,000 in Micro E-mini Russell 2000 futures



Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 2.3M . Micro E-mini futures and options represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV during January 2020

. Micro E-mini futures and options represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV during Agricultural futures and options ADV rose 36% from January 2020 , including 89% agricultural options ADV growth

, including 89% agricultural options ADV growth Corn options ADV grew 159% from January 2020



Soybean options ADV grew 147% from January 2020

FX futures and options ADV rose 1% from January 2020

Record Bitcoin futures ADV of 17,500 contracts

Record SOFR futures ADV of 98,000 contracts, including a single-day open interest record of 726,000 contracts on Jan. 27

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Note futures ADV grew 49% from January 2020 , including a single-day open interest record of 1.14 million contracts on Jan. 29

, including a single-day open interest record of 1.14 million contracts on BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional volume (ADNV) grew 8% from January 2020

EBS Spot FX ADNV grew 2% from January 2020

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

