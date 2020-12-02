CME Group Reports November 2020 Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported November 2020 market statistics, including average daily volume (ADV) of 19.3 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

November ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 8.8 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 5.4 million contracts

Options ADV of 2.6 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 759,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 705,000 contracts

Additional November product highlights include:

Overall ADV grew 6% from November 2019

Record SOFR futures ADV of 87,000 contracts, including a single-day volume record of 240,288 contracts on November 19 , and a single-day open interest record of 682,931 contracts on November 30

, and a single-day open interest record of 682,931 contracts on Equity Index ADV grew 96% from November 2019

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 2.3M . Micro E-mini futures and options represented 42.3% of overall Equity Index ADV during November 2020

. Micro E-mini futures and options represented 42.3% of overall Equity Index ADV during Bitcoin futures ADV grew 118% from November 2019

U.S. Treasury Bond futures grew 37% from November 2019

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Note futures rose 28% from November 2019

Agricultural futures and options ADV rose 10% from November 2019 , including 59% agricultural options ADV growth

, including 59% agricultural options ADV growth Corn options ADV grew 54% from November 2019



Soybean futures ADV rose 43% from November 2019

Energy options ADV grew 10% from November 2019

Micro Gold futures ADV of 79,000 contracts, represented 11.3% of overall Metals ADV during November 2020

EBS spot FX average daily notional value ($) increased 13% from November 2019

BrokerTec European repo average daily notional value (€) increased 3% from November 2019

