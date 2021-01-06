CME Group to Launch Six New Japanese Energy Futures Contracts on February 8

CHICAGO and TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced four new Japanese electricity futures contracts and two new LNG futures contracts will be available for trading on February 8, 2021, pending regulatory review.

The four new electricity futures contracts expand CME Group's already robust suite of global power futures and options and fill a gap in the Japanese electricity futures market, providing traders a robust platform for block-trade submission to CME Clearing. The two new LNG contracts provide Japanese power producers a more efficient tool to manage their price risk.

"The Japanese wholesale electricity market is now fully liberalized with hundreds of retail firms and producers, creating an opportunity for a more robust derivatives market alongside it. We are pleased to launch these new futures contracts that offer participants an efficient risk management tool," said Izumi Kazuhara, CME Group Head of Japan. "At the same time, the launch of the two new yen-denominated LNG contracts will be relevant for market participants who want to trade the spread between LNG and electricity futures."

The new electricity contracts include: Japanese power (Day-Ahead) Tokyo base-load futures, Japanese power (Day-Ahead) Tokyo peak-load futures, Japanese power (Day-Ahead) Kansai base-load futures, and Japanese power (Day-Ahead) Kansai peak-load futures. They are financially-settled in Japanese yen using the arithmetic average of the 30-minute Spot Market (Day-Ahead) prices published by the Japan Wholesale Power Exchange (JEPX) for the relevant region (Tokyo or Kansai) based on base/peak loads over the period defined by the contract.

The new LNG contracts will be denominated in Japanese yen and include the Japan/Korea Market (Platts) futures and the Japan Crude Cocktail (Detailed) futures. The former is a financially-settled contract based on the DES Japan/Korea daily LNG marker (JKM) by Platts, while the latter is a financially settled contract based on the average price of nine custom-cleared crude oils reported by the Japan Ministry of Finance and Customs.

CME Group's Japanese electricity and LNG futures contracts will be available on CME Globex, for submission for clearing through CME ClearPort, and will be listed with and subject to the rules and regulations of NYMEX. For more information on the former, please visit https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/energy/global-power-futures.html and for more information on the latter, please visit https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/energy/global-natural-gas-futures.html.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

