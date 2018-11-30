CME Group U.S. Equity, Interest Rate Markets to Close for National Day of Mourning

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group today announced that it will observe the passing of President George H. W. Bush with a moment of silence at 7:18 a.m. Central Time on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, and closure of its U.S.-based equity and interest rate futures and options products on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, the national day of mourning. All other markets on CME Globex, CME ClearPort and the trading floor will remain open for regular trading hours on Dec. 5.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of President George H. W. Bush," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "He was a strong leader and patriot who dedicated his life to serving our country. With a distinguished legacy as a committed family man and selfless public servant, he was admired worldwide. I am privileged to have known him personally and send heartfelt condolences to the Bush family."

Trading hours for CME Group U.S.-based equity products on Dec. 5 will include an abbreviated session, closing after overnight trading at 8:30 a.m. Central Time and reopening at their regularly scheduled times for a trade date of Dec. 6. Interest rate products will close at their regular times on Dec. 4 and will not reopen until their regularly scheduled times for the trade date of Dec. 6. Equity and interest rate options expiring on Wednesday, Dec. 5 will be moved to expire on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization services through TriOptima, and trade processing and reconciliation services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT, Chicago Board of Trade, NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

18-161

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

