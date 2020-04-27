CMG Financial and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Appoint New President for Welcome Home Funding

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Home Funding, a joint venture between CMG Financial and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties headquartered in Alameda, CA, announced the hire of John Dutra as President of the company. The addition of John Dutra is an example of Welcome Home Funding's investment in the right leadership and is key to maximizing the success of the organization.

John Dutra has a diverse sales and financial services background including 15 years' experience in the builder industry and 11 years' experience in mortgage lending. With a busy housing market expected in 2020, Dutra's leadership will be critical to streamlining production during this period of rapid growth. Dutra's experience with a premier purchase-centric mortgage lender will enable him to apply his strategies to grow Welcome Home Funding and expand its market footprint.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, the 13th largest brokerage overall, operates its corporate office in the heart of the East Bay and has 47 branches throughout Northern California and Nevada, with plans to continue expansion into new regions. With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, Welcome Home Funding clients get access to 1,200 premier licensed agents throughout California and Nevada to guide them through their relocation needs.

CMG Financial continues to expand their number of joint ventures and plans to have formed four new partnerships this year. Current and future partners appreciate CMG Financial's focus on the customer, innovative products, and operational expertise to ensure loans close on time and there is a happy homeowner at the end. This culture of customer service creates an environment that allows the partnerships to thrive.

"Our joint venture partners get the support of a large company that acts like a small company. We take care of our people to make sure that we have an extraordinary environment," said Chris Harris, Vice President, National Joint Venture Manager, CMG Financial. "Our goal for joint ventures is to find like-minded partners to take that next step, we execute this from an operational mindset to build strong companies."

If you'd like to learn more about joint venture opportunities at CMG Financial, contact Chris Harris at [email protected].

About Welcome Home Funding

Welcome Home Funding is a joint venture between CMG Financial, a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, one of the nation's fastest-growing, 100% woman-owned real estate brokerages. Welcome Home Funding delivers a full-service real estate experience that supports the home buyer from home search to home financing. Both CMG Financial and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties are privately held and are quick to adapt to the needs of today's home buyers.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

