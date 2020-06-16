CMG Financial and McKee Homes Announce Local Joint Venture Partnership to Serve North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately-held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, and McKee Homes, an Eastern North Carolina-based new home builder, announced today their joint venture partnership, Vision Lending Services. Vision Lending Services was established to cater exclusively to the North Carolina market by providing superior service and leveraging local expertise. CMG Financial defines itself with a customer-centric retail lending experience and Vision Lending Services builds upon that core value, focusing on North Carolina home buyers and homeowners.

McKee Homes has developed new home communities throughout Eastern North Carolina for over a decade, designing floorplans of all shapes and sizes to accommodate families working within different budgets. Through its joint venture partnership with CMG Financial, Vision Lending Services will be able to provide a faster, more direct mortgage experience, allowing buyers to move into their homes sooner and enabling McKee Homes to scale home building efforts throughout the state.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the leading mortgage banking firms in the country, CMG Financial. Vision Lending Services is a key part of our strategy to help us deliver, 'Life Changing Moments' to our customers through superior service and the most competitive mortgage rates and products in the industry," said Pat McKee, Owner, McKee Homes, "We couldn't have found a better partner in CMG, who has aligned values and culture with our team and is looking to grow with us to service our customers in Eastern North Carolina."

"Our passion is to provide the same level of execution that McKee delivers into every home throughout the financing process. Whether it's through the availability of our industry-exclusive mortgage products or the quality of our mortgage professionals, we are excited to service our customer base," said Chris Harris, Vice President, National Joint Venture Manager, CMG Financial.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately-held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company currently operates three distinct origination channels including Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent. CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. CMG Financial is known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About McKee Homes

McKee Homes is a new home builder founded in 2010. McKee Homes develops communities throughout North Carolina, including Fayetteville/Fort Bragg and Moore County, the greater Raleigh area including Clayton, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, and Knightdale, and Wilmington and Leland.

As a family-owned business founded on the principle of doing the right thing for customers, vendors, employees and community, McKee Homes gives back to local and national charities. Executive Officers Pat and Mike McKee established the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund in memory of their father. A percentage of every new home sale goes into this fund to support Alzheimer's awareness, care and research.

