CMG Financial and Realty ONE Group Announce Joint Venture Partnership EPiQ LENDING

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm specializing in joint venture partnerships, and Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle real estate brokerage, announced today their joint venture partnership, EPiQ LENDING. The name represents the unification of "Epic" and IQ" to create an untraditional and unique mortgage experience. Buying a home is a major milestone, and EPiQ LENDING will guide clients through that journey.

EPiQ LENDING will deliver a hands-on mortgage experience, offering clients more financial guidance throughout the transaction. EPiQ LENDING loan officers have access to all the competitive advantages of a direct lender including localized processing and underwriting, proprietary loan products and national support. EPiQ LENDING clients can expect a personalized approach to mortgage financing and a truly individual experience.

"With a combination of our proven mortgage platform and engaged partner with a network of over 15,000 agents, EPiQ LENDING is poised to be one of the best destinations for loan officers," Chris Harris, Senior VP, National Joint Venture Manager, CMG Financial, said in a statement.

To learn more about EPiQ LENDING, visit www.EPiQLENDING.com. To discuss joining EPiQ LENDING's team, contact Raffie Kalajian at 626-705-2506 or [email protected]

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending. CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Visit www.cmgfi.com

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 12,000 real estate professionals in over 255+ offices across 39 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Media Contact:

Stefanie Akinmade

Phone: 443.455.1151

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

epiq-lending.png

EPiQ Lending

A joint venture of CMG Financial and Realty ONE Group

Related Links

EPiQ LENDING

SOURCE CMG Financial