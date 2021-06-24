CMG Financial and Seven Gables Real Estate Launch Primco Mortgage, a Joint Venture Partnership

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately-held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm specializing in joint venture partnerships, and Seven Gables Real Estate, one of Orange County's largest real estate brokerages, announced the launch of a new joint venture partnership, Primco Mortgage. With the operational support of CMG Financial and the local expertise of Seven Gables, Primco Mortgage will guide buyers through a streamlined mortgage process.

CMG Financial

Seven Gables believes in helping people maximize their full potential, from the buyer searching for the perfect home to the agent building their business. The brokerage equips its agents with the tools they need to serve clients efficiently and exceptionally. Its agents are consistently more productive than other agents in their markets, outperforming competitors by an average of 30% per agent for dollar volume sold.

"By combining the values and strategies of our organizations, we have established a valuable resource for our clients, borrowers and our team of advisors. It is the perfect, symbiotic relationship adding value to our mutual quest of outperforming the competition on every level," said Mike Hickman, President and CEO, Seven Gables Real Estate.

CMG Financial provides a simplified mortgage experience for its clients and loan officers. CMG is a leader in the joint venture space because of its unique offerings and expansive coverage. CMG's joint venture partners get access to dedicated processors and underwriters that can close loans more efficiently and proprietary programs like HomeFundIt™, the down payment gifting platform, and the All In One Loan™, the first-lien HELOC to pay off a mortgage faster.

"As we continue to grow in the joint venture space, we are excited to combine forces with Seven Gables. We have formed a true partnership that pushes the boundaries to build a better mortgage experience for all parties involved. That shared passion will drive the success of Primco Mortgage," said Chris Harris, Senior VP, National Joint Venture Manager, CMG Financial.

Primco Mortgage will redefine the mortgage environment by focusing on improving the transaction for all parties involved, leveraging innovative technology and a strategic operational network. Primco will create a better overall lending experience for California home buyers.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent. CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. CMG Financial is known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.cmgfi.com.

About Seven Gables Real Estate

Seven Gables Real Estate is one of Orange County's largest real estate brokerage firms with some 465 agents serving 27 major communities throughout Southern California. Nationally recognized for innovation by Inman News, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, RISMedia and REAL Trends, Seven Gables leads its competitors in local experience and market knowledge with the most productive team of agents in its primary markets, outperforming all competitors by an average of 30% per agent for dollar volume sold. As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Seven Gables is able to market local properties to over 500 top local real estate brokerage websites, connecting to 120,000 real estate professionals in more than 50 countries. Learn more at sevengables.com.

Media Contact:

Madelynn Graham

Phone: 443.455.1137

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE CMG Financial