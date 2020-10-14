CMG Financial Ranked Among Top Mortgage Lenders by Austin Business Journal

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, was ranked the second-highest-producing residential mortgage lender in Austin, Texas. Additionally, five loan officers ranked as top mortgage producers among a select list of 74 top producers in the Austin area. CMG congratulates its three Austin branches and all of its Austin-area originators for earning this distinct recognition.

Chris Minjarez (NMLS# 273165) ranked 5th with $100,636,565 in volume and 366 families served. Justin Hrabovsky (NMLS# 1022103) ranked 9th with $68,480,968 in volume and 255 families served. Joey Pochron (NMLS# 282897) ranked 30th with $44,919,731 in volume and 186 families served. Chad Mullenix (NMLS# 260298) ranked 64th with $25,400,111 volume and 89 families served. Josh Hanly (NMLS# 390434) ranked 66th with $24,507,332 in volume and 102 families served.

The Austin Business Journal compiled its rankings by reviewing closed loan data from 2019. All top-producing loan officers are licensed and have to provide verification of all new purchase and refinance loan data. Repurchase, home equity, cash-outs, second liens, and wholesale loans are not included.

CMG Financial has three local branches in Austin and 15 more branches throughout Texas for statewide coverage. CMG operates with the efficiency of a national mortgage bank without sacrificing the personalized service of a local lender. Recently named the Best Lender for First-Time Home Buyers by Investopedia, CMG is committed to working with all types of buyers to find the right home loan to fit their current and future financial goals.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

