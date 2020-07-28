CMG Financial Welcomes Kelly Tasaki, Regional Manager of Hawaii

HONOLULU, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, announced today the hiring of Kelly Tasaki, Regional Manager of Hawaii. Kelly has over 17 years of mortgage industry experience and has held leadership positions at national and regional lenders throughout Hawaii. Kelly will be based in Aiea, Hawaii, and lead the entire CMG Hawaii team to capture more market share and open new branches to better serve the local community.

Kelly Tasaki, Regional Manager-Hawaii, CMG Financial

Kelly Tasaki has held operational, origination, and management roles throughout her mortgage career and has experience with both Retail Lending and Wholesale Lending. This unique perspective enables her to achieve growth goals with a holistic approach. Before joining CMG Financial she was a Wholesale Account Executive at Bank of America and Pinnacle Capital Mortgage. Then, she was the VP, Strategic Account Manager at American Savings Bank and VP, Mortgage Loan Manager at Central Pacific Home Loans. Most recently, she was the VP, Branch Manager at Compass Home Loans for over four years.

"I am extremely excited to join the CMG family. The care that they have for their employees, clients, and business partners shines through every day. It is truly an amazing atmosphere," Kelly Tasaki said in a statement. "CMG provides its originators with the most innovative and unique tools to help them develop new business and stay competitive in this busy market. I am especially thrilled to have access to the All-In-One Loan, CMG's proprietary loan program that helps homeowners pay off their mortgage faster."

"In the past four years, CMG Financial has experienced significant growth in the Hawaii market, and we are very enthusiastic about our continued growth there. As such, we feel it is the appropriate time to add a Regional Manager to oversee this expected expansion," said Chip Larson, Western Divisional Vice President, in a statement. "Kelly Tasaki has extensive mortgage industry experience and a career marked by great success. She is extremely well-respected in the Hawaii mortgage community and we are thrilled to have Kelly join the CMG family. Our entire Hawaii team is excited to work with her and take the CMG brand to the next level in the islands."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

