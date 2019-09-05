CMG Financial's Colleen Schofield Recognized as 2019 HousingWire Insider

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage media group HousingWire announced its 2019 HousingWire Insiders, a carefully selected list of the industry's unsung heroes making moves behind the scenes to ensure the success of their organizations. CMG Financial's Colleen Schofield, Operations Manager of the Eastern Division, was honored among 50 other winners nationwide.

Colleen Schofield, HousingWire 2019 Insider

Colleen Schofield has held leadership positions in the mortgage banking industry for two decades, including Regional Manager, Operations Manager, and Vice President at other major mortgage banks. In her current role, she resolves issues efficiently and has become the go-to point of contact for loan officers and managers alike. Additionally, she inspires confidence in everyone she works with. Colleen displays an exceptional level of care, and her team says it's contagious. Everyone she interacts with follows her lead, resulting in a team that performs more effectively together.

"Our Insiders grow more difficult to choose each year as their talent and impacts to the mortgage and real estate industry continue to blow us away," HousingWire Associate Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year's winners are truly the secret weapons of their industry and continue to push their companies to greatness and move markets forward."

Late last year, CMG Financial brought on a group of 125 new employees in New England, and Colleen was essential in integrating the new group and helping them get acquainted with the organization. She handled the transition with poise and patience and continued to provide existing employees with the phenomenal levels of service she is known for.

"We created the Insiders award program to bring acclaim to the unsung heroes that are helping drive the housing industry forward," HousingWire Managing Editor Ben Lane said. "Last year's nominations were amazing, but this year's blew us away. Each of this year's winners is a true all-star who helps drive their organization to new heights."

HousingWire Insiders stats and facts:

50 winners

4th annual list

Various sectors of the housing economy are represented: mortgage lending, servicing, investing and real estate

Chosen by HousingWire's editorial board based on their accomplishments in the last 12 months

