CMG Financial's Paul Akinmade Honored With 2019 MBA Insights Tech All-Star Award

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial commends Paul Akinmade, Chief Marketing Officer, for earning the 2019 MBA Insights Tech All-Star Award presented by the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA Insights Tech All-Star Award honors mortgage professionals who have made significant contributions to the industry in the form of new products, methods, designs, standards or other achievements. Nominees are reviewed based on metrics and numbers supporting their contributions and other factual information that proves their contribution was first or unique. Paul was recognized for his contributions to the company, specifically his involvement with the development and implementation of many technological solutions that improve the ways CMG loan officers serve clients and referral partners.

Paul worked as an originator, branch manager, area manager and ran his own companies before moving into mortgage marketing. Prior to joining CMG Financial, he worked his way up at New Penn Financial, LLC from Sales Training and Business Development Manager to Vice President of Marketing, supporting joint ventures and distributive retail. In 2016, Paul moved to CMG Financial as Vice President, Marketing with the objective to scale up the internal marketing department ahead of a major staffing initiative. In a few short months, Paul applied his hands-on experience to selecting choice employees with the variety of core competencies needed to create an environment where sales, marketing and technology could operate in synchronization, quickly being promoted to Chief Marketing Officer.

For the past two and a half years, Paul has worked on the digital down payment platform HomeFundIt™ and its iterations. He helped launch HomeFundIt's pilot program in late 2017. At that time, the program was exclusively a down-payment crowdfunding platform. In mid-2018, he managed the development and launch of the HomeFundIt Affinity and Realtor Portals. The Affinity Portal allows organizations and employers to support their employees and members by matching raised contributions to enhance organization benefits packages. The Realtor Portal allows realtors to support their customers and leverage their community to help them raise a larger than needed down payment, making the buyer a stronger candidate. Later in 2018, Paul led the launch of UpItTM, the cash-back affiliate shopping program. To date, over 500 families have raised over $1.7 million through the platform. UpIt has partnered with over 220 national retailers since launching at the end of 2018, with 1,000 expected by the end of 2019. Using the suite of HomeFundIt products, on average, home buyers are able to put down twice the needed down payment.

"Like all of us in the mortgage industry, Paul understands that homeownership is the foundation of the American dream. It's the largest investment most families make in their lifetime, and it's the first appreciating asset they will own. Buying a home is the first step toward building wealth and financial stability," CMG Financial Founder, President and CEO Christopher M. George said in a statement. "HomeFundIt is such an important technology because it makes homeownership more accessible. In addition to his contributions to the development of HomeFundIt, Paul has gone out of his way to meet with housing counseling agencies, nonprofit organizations and even churches to spread awareness about HomeFundIt and find new opportunities to help renters become homeowners and achieve that dream."

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels, including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation and operational efficiency.

