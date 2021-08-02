CMG Financial's Tammy Turner Named 2021 HousingWire Women of Influence

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage media group HousingWire announced the 2021 Women of Influence. CMG Financial's Eastern Divisional Sales Manager, Tammy Turner, was honored on the 11th installment of this annual list of leading women in the mortgage, real estate, and fintech industries. Tammy was recognized for her passion for promoting homeownership, her intuitive mentorship, and her proven success growing the Eastern Division.

In her past five years at CMG Financial, Tammy has grown her division from 5 offices, primarily in 2 states with less than 100 employees, to 50 locations in 16 states, with over 600 employees. Total production has increased from $600 million in 2016 to $5.2 billion in 2020, a nearly 900% growth rate.

To celebrate this monumental achievement, Tammy's dedicated team of sales and operations professionals shared their extraordinary experiences about working with Tammy. Watch their stories here: www.cmgfi.com/join/tammy.

"Another way to describe our Women of Influence honorees this year would be the women who are making an impact, which is something we saw woven into each of these amazing award winners," Brena Nath, HW+ managing editor, said.

In 2020, Tammy's division led the way in finding efficiencies. From origination to underwriting, Tammy and her leadership team created better reporting and a feedback loop on file quality. Through the changes she implemented, she was able to increase her loans per employee by 50%, and underwriting decisions per day by 40%. 60 days after her pilot program, Tammy's strategies were adopted by the entire Retail Channel, leading to a record 2020 with total originations doubling from $7.5 billion to $15 billion.

"The winners of the Women of Influence award are truly remarkable! The contribution of these incredibly accomplished leaders to our industry is hard to overstate," HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "We're excited to honor them and shine a spotlight on their achievements."

To find out what it's like to work with inspirational leaders like Tammy Turner visit: www.cmgfi.com/careers/recruiting.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

