CMiC Celebrates 20 Years of CONNECT

The conference, which has established itself as the premier event for construction professionals to teach, learn and network, will reach its largest attendance ever with over 500 guests. Each year, CONNECT immerses CMiC users in the strategies, tactics and capabilities essential for achieving breakthrough productivity, realizing complete project visibility and driving sustained profitable growth.

This year's conference agenda features three keynote presentations, 29 breakout sessions, two themed evening events and a variety of pre-conference leisure activities that take full advantage of Savannah's beautiful scenery and rich history. In addition, attendees will have unique access to an exhibitor showcase consisting of 16 CMiC partners, including Platinum Sponsors Oracle Textura and ConstructIT, during the breaks between educational sessions.

"CONNECT was launched as an opportunity for our customers to build meaningful, long-term relationships through face-to-face interactions," says Gord Rawlins, CEO & President of CMiC. "It all started at a lakeside boutique hotel in Toronto in 1999, with 53 participants—including our staff—all in one room. Twenty years later, the mission of CONNECT remains unchanged, despite conference attendance having grown ten-fold and requiring an entire hotel and conference center to host the multi-day event."

New this year—and based on customer feedback—are the CMiC Learning Labs, a series of workshops led by CMiC subject matter experts. Also, back by popular demand is the CONNECT Support Campground, an open forum to meet one-on-one with members of the CMiC Support team to engage in technical discussions, learn about usage tips and explore best practices. As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, special guest Lewis Pugh—ocean advocate, pioneer swimmer and inspirational storyteller—will deliver the special keynote address on the second day of the conference.

"This 20-year milestone is especially important to us because it is a celebration of the evolution of our products, our brand and our relationship with the wider CMiC community," stated Jeff Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer at CMiC. "The conference will be an opportunity for all members of the CMiC ecosystem to reflect on what we've accomplished together while looking ahead to the disruptive innovations of the next 20 years."

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

SOURCE Computer Methods International Inc. (CMiC)

Related Links

www.cmicglobal.com

