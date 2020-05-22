CMiC Donates $400,000 in Scholarships for the ACE Mentor Program of America

The CMiC-Allen Berg Memorial Scholarship grant will support 23 students as they pursue post-secondary programs in architecture, engineering and construction

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CMiC — the most complete ERP and field operations software platform for construction management — has distributed a total of $400,000 in scholarships to 23 high school students across 23 states. In its 2nd year, the CMiC-Allen Berg Memorial Scholarships were presented in partnership with the ACE Mentor Program of America. "The scholarships are a real 'career booster' for some of the most talented and promising of our thousands of students," said ACE's president Diana Eidenshink. "Many of them come from families with limited means. Some scholarship winners are the first in their family to attend college. We expect them to be industry standouts during their careers."

The grant was established back in 2018 in memory of late CMiC founder, Allen S. Berg. The spirit of the grant is to preserve and extend Mr. Berg's rich legacy. "Allen was a lifelong learner, devoted to educational and community causes," says Judith Berg, Chairwoman of the CMiC Board of Directors. "This scholarship in his memory will carry on his legacy as an advocate for equal opportunities to drive positive change in the world."

Scholarship recipients were selected on the basis of merit and financial need. This fall, they will enroll in accredited college programs in architecture, construction, interior design and engineering. Winners were notified this year via a Zoom video conference announcement.

"We congratulate the exceptional students who were awarded this year's scholarships," says Jeff Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer at CMiC. "We look forward to following their journeys and successes as they grow into professionals in the AEC industry."

The scholarships are a part of CMiC's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility. Another initiative, the 'Ready, Set, Build!' program, aims to connect the company's core competencies in construction with a social need in the community through a partnership with Building Up, Toronto's leading social contractor.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

About ACE Mentor Program

Founded in 1994, ACE, which stands for Architecture, Construction and Engineering, annually engages 10,000 high school students in a free afterschool program lasting 15 sessions. Volunteer industry professionals mentor students and lead them through a hands-on simulation of designing and constructing buildings. ACE's 74 affiliates operate in 37 states. Since its establishment, ACE has awarded $19 million in scholarships to help its students with post-secondary education and skilled crafts training. ACE is supported at the national and local level by major companies in the integrated construction industry. For more information, please visit www.acementor.org.

