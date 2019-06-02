CMiC to Showcase Groundbreaking Business Analytics Capability at CFMA Annual Conference & Exhibition

CMiC's participation also includes the Diamond Sponsorship of the Closing Night Party and presence in the Exhibition Hall

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CMiC, the only truly scalable ERP and project management platform built for the construction industry, will be presenting at 'Technology Day' during CFMA's Annual Conference & Exhibition, from June 1-5, 2019. The event—held this year at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas—will feature Bill Gustaw, Solutions Team Lead at CMiC, delivering a presentation entitled "Deep Dive into CMiC Analytics."

The session will introduce CMiC Business Analytics, a powerful intelligence tool that simplifies the management of data-driven insights for construction firms. Embedded in the core CMiC platform, the widgets and components function within existing screens—displaying reports and dashboards in an environment already familiar to its users. Through a live demonstration, the session will showcase how easily catalogs and dashboards can be built to deliver actionable intelligence.

"This session will explore the rich functionality of CMiC Business Analytics and its applications in construction financial management and accounting," says Bill Gustaw, Solutions Team Lead at CMiC. "Your business should not be based on guesswork, and this unique tool will provide users with the ability to drill into construction record level data—a capability well beyond any 3rd party analytics tool on the market."

The theme of this year's conference, Success Encompassed, is an opportunity for construction financial professionals to explore the latest approaches and technologies to act with confidence as they tackle new challenges and opportunities. Business Analytics is one of many CMiC technology innovations that helps construction firms act with confidence to drive business success.

At the conference, don't miss the opportunity to meet CMiC solution experts during the Closing Night Party on June 5th and in the Exhibition Hall at Booth 219 throughout the event.

