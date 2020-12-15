CMMC-AB Names Scantron As Partner To Support Certification Program

CMMC-AB is authorized by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to be the sole authoritative source for the operationalization of CMMC assessments and training within the DoD contractor community and will provide expertise and guidance related to all aspects of the CMMC Body of Knowledge (BOK). Scantron, a leader in assessment and certification, will provide examination development and delivery services, as well as the assessment expertise, consulting experience, and certification industry leadership needed to help ensure the successful launch of the new examinations by the CMMC-AB.

"Our partnership with Scantron, a world-renowned assessment provider, is a critical component of the CMMC-AB Training and Certification Program and helps us make great strides towards achieving our major objectives of high quality, consistency, and trustworthiness," says Ben Tchoubineh, Director, CMMC-AB Board of Directors and Chair of the Training Committee. "This has to be done right, and by working with Scantron, we believe that it will be. This program will enable the DoD supplier ecosystem to understand and practice the highest levels of cybersecurity and will contribute to increased national security in a dangerous cyber-world."

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model combines various cybersecurity standards and best practices, then maps these controls and processes across several maturity levels, ranging from Basic Cyber Hygiene to Advanced/Progressive. The model examines both defined processes and whether those processes are actually practiced; it then assigns a maturity level based on a combination of scores for those two areas.

"We are proud to offer our assessment development and psychometric expertise and experience to the CMMC-AB," says Nikki Eatchel, Chief Assessment Officer for Scantron. "The scope of this project requires a strong, experienced provider that understands the specific needs of CMMC-AB's stakeholder groups. Scantron will leverage our vision, experience, and a history of delivering outstanding service to deliver holistic consultation for all aspects of the new certification exams. We intend to offer an exceptional test-taking experience for CMMC-AB's candidates, and it's exciting to participate in this ground-breaking program that will make such a positive impact on our national security."

Individuals seeking certification as part of this program can visit https://www.cmmcab.org/ to begin the application process. After completing the required training, candidates can take exams at a variety of locations, including Scantron's worldwide network of testing centers.

About CMMC-AB

Through an exclusive contract with the Department of Defense, the CMMC-AB is developing the ecosystem to enable a unified approach for implementing increased resilience against cybersecurity attacks across the Defense Supply Chain and to significantly reduce the risk of compromise to sensitive defense information located on contractors' information systems. The CMMC-AB has been operating since January 2020 and is rapidly building an organization to oversee a qualified, trained, and high-fidelity community of assessors that can deliver consistent and informative assessments to participating organizations against a defined set of controls/best practices within the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. With the DoD's CMMC program now in place, the CMMC-AB will rapidly stand up its operations and establish partnerships with companies who will develop and deliver the capabilities needed to secure the Defense Supply Chain.

About Scantron Corporation

Scantron Corporation is a global, diversified company that empowers growth through intelligent, mission-critical assessment and technology for business, education, certification, and government clients around the world. Each year, the company develops and delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification tests, provides managed technology support for several hundred thousand IT endpoints and devices, manages nearly a billion copied pages, prints & delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer sheets, and supports leading educational institutions, certifying bodies, small to large businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Columbia, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

