CMN Sports and Lions Sports to present World Cup-bound Ecuador against Nigeria, Mali on June 2 and June 11

Tickets for the Ecuador-Nigeria game will go on sale Friday, May 6 (10 a.m.) , while the Ecuador-Mali match will go on sale Friday, May 13 (10 a.m.) , with a pre-sale starting Thursday, May 12 (10 a.m.). Tickets for both matches will go on sale at Ticketmaster.

"We are committed to bringing international soccer to fans across the U.S., and these games will deliver the excitement and passion that can only be seen during a World Cup year," said Carolina Daza, Director of CMN Sports. "Ecuador fans are eager to see their team in action in Qatar, and we look forward to helping kick off World Cup celebrations with these two preparation matches."

After missing the 2018 World Cup, Ecuador will make its return to the global stage in grand fashion on Nov. 21 when it takes on host nation Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Tri will then face the Netherlands and Senegal on Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, respectively, in the group stage of the tournament. The event will mark Ecuador's fourth-ever World Cup appearance.

Led by Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro, the South Americans had previously qualified for the World Cup in 2002 (Korea/Japan), 2006 (Germany) and 2014 (Brazil). Ecuador's roster of promising young talent includes Michael Estrada (forward) — whose six goals led the team in World Cup Qualifying— as well as Piero Hincapié (defender), Gonzalo Plata (midfielder), and Enner Valencia (forward).

Currently ranked 30th in the world, Nigeria is one of the most successful African nations with six previous World Cup appearances. The Super Eagles reached the Round of 16 at the global tournament on three occasions (1994, 1998 and 2014) and were crowned champions at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980, 1994 and 2013. While Mali has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, the team has qualified for the Africa Nations Cup 12 times and saw their best result in 1972 as runners-up.

About CMN

CMN is the leader in live entertainment. As a touring, booking, sports and multicultural marketing agency, our goal is to entertain by creating unique experiences through our events. Henry Cárdenas, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of CMN, is a pioneer in bringing Latin entertainment and live sport events to the United States. The Chicago-based company with offices in Miami operates through professionals constantly creating cutting-edge experiences and producing the best events in the country. To learn more about CMN and its roster of artists, visit www.cmnevents.com or follow us at @cmnevents.

About Lions Sports

Lions Sports is the leading company in the development and organization of international soccer matches, especially International Friendly Matches between National A Teams, having held more than 80 matches in the last two years, around the world. To learn more about LIONS, visit https://lionssportsmedia.com/en/.

