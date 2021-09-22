CMOS Camera Module Market to grow by USD 21.04 bn in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | 17000 + Technavio Reports

CMOS Camera Module Market Dynamics

The CMOS camera module market is driven by factors such as the growing popularity of social media applications.

The rise in automation across industries are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, accuracy issues may impede market growth.

CMOS Camera Module Market Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd., Cowell e Holdings Inc., Guangdong Lite Array Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., Mcnex Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd., and Truly International Holdings Ltd., etc.

CMOS Camera Module Market Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

CMOS Camera Module Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into the following segments - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Surveillance cameras, and Factory automation.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Surveillance cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Factory automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd.

Cowell e Holdings Inc.

Guangdong Lite Array Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

LITE-ON Technology Corp.

Mcnex Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

Truly International Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

