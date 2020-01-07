CMP Joins Forces With Business Icon Larry Lavine

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP, a leading executive search, consulting, and outplacement firm, announced today that Larry Lavine will join CMP as Executive Consultant of Strategic Solutions. In this role, Lavine and CMP will provide strategic insights and support for restaurant concepts, and keynote speaking.

Lavine is a serial entrepreneur who has left a legacy while helping shape the future of the restaurant industry. Larry has developed and influenced many of the iconic brands in the restaurant world. This includes:

− Founding, and leading Chili's growth through an IPO event - Chili's is now a global 3-Billion concept.

− Purchasing, leading a turnaround, and expanding Tia's TexMex to a highly successful chain throughout the southeastern United States.

− Key executive operations roles with Carino's, Charley's Seafood, and Ten50 BBQ.

− Providing strategic direction and consultation to an array of national and international concepts, including Del Frisco Restaurant, Macaroni Grill, Restaurants Unlimited, TGI Fridays, Alamo Draft House, Cara Foods, TacoMac, and Austin Grill.

− Serving on advisory boards and national organizations. As past Board President of North Texas Food Bank he has a life-long focus on addressing food insecurity.

"Larry is a true thought leader whose impact and results speak volumes. Larry brings penetrating insights and pragmatic solutions to each consulting engagement and speaking assignment. We are excited to see the impact Larry has with CMP clients," says Maryanne Pina-Frodsham, CMP CEO.

Larry's areas of focus include:

Speaking Consulting

− Building a Culture of High Engagement and Performance. − Leading People – What They Didn't Teach You in Business School. − Develop a Winning Brand.

− Strategy – start-up, growth & operational. − Brand development. − Menu development. − Site evaluation. − Culture & team.

"CMP provides a perfect platform to support the success of leaders and companies. Our goals and values are aligned, we have unique synergy," says Lavine.

"Like CMP, Larry has a long track record of success and impact," says Joe Frodsham, CMP President. "Together we have the world-class ability to help more leaders and organizations who are ready to move to the next level."

About CMP

CMP combines the art and science of performance and capability development to provide individuals and organizations with a unique competitive advantage. CMP has offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, New Orleans, and delivery capability across the nation and globally through OI Global Partners. CMP is a Woman and Minority Owned Business. For more information, visit www.careermp.com

