CMS Awarded $11M Fuel Hydrant System at FedEx Indy Hub

BARGERSVILLE, Ind., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Corporation (CMS), a leading mechanical construction firm, announced today that it has been awarded an $11.4 million turnkey contract with Walsh Construction Company (Walsh) to install a new extension of the aviation fuel hydrant system at the Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation's Indianapolis Hub (INDH) at the Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, IN.

Past CMS Project - Replace Hydrant Fuel System, Lajes AB, Azores, Portugal

Over a 2-year construction period, CMS will provide and install approximately 24,000 feet of 12-inch and 16-inch epoxy-lined and FBE-coated pipe, galvanic cathodic protection (CP) for the piping and related structures, 35 fuel hydrant pits, 19 large isolation pits, 22 low point drain pits, and 22 high point vent pits. Work also includes approximately 1,500 feet of directional boring for a section of the 16-inch hydrant piping to be placed beneath 2 active taxiways and a runway. The complete fueling system includes installation of all related pipes, pits, valves, appurtenances, and static ground and CP systems.

This project is part of a 7-year, $1.5 billion expansion of FedEx's 320-acre, 2.5 million-square-foot Indianapolis hub. All in, CMS's portion of this project accounts for $11.4 million injected directly into the US and local economies through the purchase of domestically-made steel pipe, as well as the use of domestically-made specialty underground structures, domestic material suppliers, Indiana-based contractors (including MBEs), and locally-sourced labor. CMS is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Small Business headquartered in Bargersville, IN.

Ernest Enrique, CEO of CMS, stated, "CMS is known for performing complex industrial mechanical and fuels-related work for our DoD and commercial clients. This award, the result of a strategic collaboration with Walsh, allows us to showcase our mechanical self-performance capabilities building a pressurized aviation hydrant fuel system for a key commercial customer."

CMS is an award-winning small business construction contractor with design/build capabilities and strong self-performance experience in mechanical work. Nearly 90% of our revenues are derived from repeat business from satisfied clients, which is a testament to our success in building professional and lasting relationships. For more information about CMS, please visit www.cms-corporation.com.

Media Contact:

Mary E. McDeavitt

Director, Business Development and Marketing

419-794-9937

mmcdeavitt@cmscorp.com

SOURCE CMS Corporation

Related Links

https://cms-corporation.com/

