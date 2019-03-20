CMS Awards IMPAQ Contract to Support Patient Safety Measure Development and Maintenance

COLUMBIA, Md., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded IMPAQ International the Measure and Instrument Development and Support (MIDS) Patient Safety Measure Development and Maintenance task order. Through this 5-year, multimillion dollar project, IMPAQ will support CMS' goal of improving patient safety and reducing or eliminating hospital-acquired conditions.

As a part of this task order, IMPAQ will be working with Kennell and Associates, Inc. and the UC Davis Center for Healthcare Policy and Research. The team will develop, maintain, reevaluate, and implement the current set of patient safety indicators and hospital harm measures for CMS' hospital-level quality reporting programs, including the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting program, the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction program, and the Promoting Interoperability program. We will also develop, implement, and maintain new patient safety measures that are driven by meaningful outcomes, composite measurement, and electronic data sources.

"With this award, IMPAQ is helping generate change across the national health care delivery community," Executive Vice President Dr. David Baker said. "We are excited to support CMS in this critical area of patient safety and quality measurement and to improve quality of care and health outcomes for patients across our country," Dr. Baker continued.

IMPAQ's work in quality improvement, innovation, and evaluation, including our quality measure projects, encompasses a combination of administrative claims, clinical data registry, and electronic health record data sources, providing exciting potential to integrate patient choice, quality care, and measurement for improvement needs.

"This expansion of IMPAQ's patient safety and health care quality portfolio enables our team to leverage our existing work and further drive meaningful measurement and improved health care results," IMPAQ Health Managing Director Mr. Mike Sacca said.

About IMPAQ Health

IMPAQ Health is an experienced provider of strategic innovation leadership, national content development for learning systems, and quality measurement support, including work with a combination of care settings and domain areas across inpatient facilities, end-stage renal disease (ESRD) networks, clinicians and pathology laboratories, Medicare Advantage and Qualified Health Plans, and alternative payment models.

SOURCE IMPAQ International

Related Links

http://www.impaqint.com

