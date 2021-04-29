CMS Energy Announces First Quarter Earnings Results of $1.21 Per Share, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $1.21 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.85 per share for the same quarter in 2020. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.21 per share, compared to $0.86 per share for the same quarter in 2020. The primary drivers of CMS Energy's financial performance were customer investments and sustained cost performance from 2020.

"We will continue to invest in Michigan and in our communities while leading the clean energy transformation with support from our 5-year, $13.2 billion customer investment plan which focuses on building out renewable energy and enhancing the safety and reliability of our electric and gas systems as we move toward net zero carbon and methane emissions," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its guidance for 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.83 - $2.87* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) reflecting continued strong growth of 6 to 8 percent, with a bias toward the midpoint.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2021 first quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on April 29 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)









In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts







Three Months Ended











3/31/21

3/31/20

























Operating revenue











$ 2,083

$ 1,864

























Operating expenses













1,598



1,496

























Operating Income













485



368

























Other income













44



39

























Interest charges













136



137

























Income Before Income Taxes













393



270

























Income tax expense













51



27

























Net Income













342



243

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













(7)



-

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders











$ 349

$ 243



















































Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share











$ 1.21

$ 0.86 Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share













1.21



0.85

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)









In Millions



As of



3/31/21

12/31/20 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 496



$ 168 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



28





17 Other current assets



1,989





2,219 Total current assets



2,513





2,404 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



21,207





21,039 Other non-current assets



6,003





6,223 Total Assets

$ 29,723



$ 29,666

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,379



$ 1,568 Non-current liabilities (1)



6,924





6,825 Capitalization













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)



12,080





12,083 Non-recourse debt



2,813





2,888 Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)



14,893





14,971 Noncontrolling interests



575





581 Common stockholders' equity



5,727





5,496 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



21,195





21,048 Securitization debt (2)



225





225 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 29,723



$ 29,666

(1) Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing. (2) Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Three Months Ended



3/31/21

3/31/20

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 185



$ 157

















Net cash provided by operating activities (3)



832





201 Net cash used in investing activities



(283)





(559) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



549





(358) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(210)





1,062

















Total Cash Flows

$ 339



$ 704

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 524



$ 861





(3) Includes the impact of a $531 million pension contribution in 2020.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts







Three Months Ended











3/31/21

3/31/20

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders











$ 349

$ 243 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













(1)



3 Tax impact













*



(*) Tax reform













-



(9) Voluntary separation program













-



11 Tax impact













-



(3)

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP











$ 348

$ 245

























Average Common Shares Outstanding





















Basic













288.6



283.3 Diluted













289.1



285.2

























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share











$ 1.21

$ 0.86 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













(*)



0.01 Tax impact













*



(*) Tax reform













-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program













-



0.04 Tax impact













-



(0.01)

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP











$ 1.21

$ 0.87

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share











$ 1.21

$ 0.85 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













(*)



0.01 Tax impact













*



(*) Tax reform













-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program













-



0.04 Tax impact













-



(0.01)

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP











$ 1.21

$ 0.86



























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense.



Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

