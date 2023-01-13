CMS Energy Announces Partial Return of Capital Tax Treatment on Common Stock Dividends

Jan 13, 2023, 15:00 ET
JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today the calculation of the tax status of its 2022 common stock dividends.
The following is an allocation of the 2022 common stock (CUSIP #125896100) dividends for United States federal income tax purposes:
|
Record Date
|
Paid Date
|
Dividend per
|
Ordinary
|
Qualified
|
Total Capital
|
Unrecaptured
|
Non Dividend
|
Return of
|
February 11, 2022
|
February 28, 2022
|
0.4600
|
0.4324
|
0.0000
|
0.000
|
0.000
|
0.0276
|
6 %
|
May 6, 2022
|
May 31, 2022
|
0.4600
|
0.1886
|
0.0000
|
0.000
|
0.000
|
0.2714
|
59 %
|
August 5, 2022
|
August 31, 2022
|
0.4600
|
0.1886
|
0.0000
|
0.000
|
0.000
|
0.2714
|
59 %
|
November 4, 2022
|
November 30, 2022
|
0.4600
|
0.1886
|
0.0000
|
0.000
|
0.000
|
0.2714
|
59 %
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment related to CMS common stock dividends.
CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.
For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
