CMS Energy Names Christine Wisniewski as Vice President of Operations Performance

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy, and its principal subsidiary Consumers Energy, today announced Christine (Chris) Wisniewski, currently executive director of Operations Performance Analytics, will be named vice president of Operations Performance, effective February 1, 2021.

Wisniewski will lead lean operating principles across the company, working closely with the gas and electric operations teams. Through the Consumers Energy Way (CE Way), Chris will support improvement of our quality functions and work management systems within Operations.

"Chris's focus on data and the CE Way to improve our business is evident in the outage notification process and our enhanced system reliability," said LeeRoy Wells Jr., senior vice president of Operations at CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "She is dedicated to our company's commitment to people, planet, and prosperity and ensures excellence in our customer service."

Wisniewski joined Consumers Energy in 2014 and has held leadership roles aimed at utilizing advanced analytics and operational strategy to deliver positive outcomes for our teams and customers. Christine earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan-Flint focused on accounting. Chris has her Six Sigma Blackbelt in Lean Operations and was awarded the 2020 Best Utility Analytics Leader from the Utilities Analytics Institute.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

SOURCE CMS Energy

Related Links

http://www.cmsenergy.com

