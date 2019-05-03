CMS Energy Names New General Counsel

JACKSON, Mich., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today that Shaun Johnson, currently vice president and deputy general counsel, has been named senior vice president and general counsel of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, effective May 16, 2019. He will replace Catherine Reynolds who will retire after 40 years of service to the companies.

"As we continue to sharpen our focus on the triple bottom line of people, planet and prosperity, Shaun brings a unique perspective and vision to the way we do business," said Patti Poppe, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "Shaun's passion for engaging and collaborating with diverse stakeholders and energy policy expertise will be crucial as we move forward to meet the goals laid out in our nation-leading Clean Energy Plan."

Johnson will lead the company's legal team, and will also have overall responsibility for corporate secretary activities, corporate records, compliance, and the enterprise risk and insurance functions.

Kelly Hall, currently supervisory assistant general counsel, will replace Johnson as vice president and deputy general counsel of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. Hall's primary responsibilities will be overseeing the litigation, general practice, and federal energy regulatory practice groups and providing legal oversight for business development activities.

"Kelly's leadership, deep understanding of law and energy policy, and commitment to her community make her a great fit to help lead the company's legal function."

Reynolds, who was the Company's first-ever female senior vice president, has served in many leadership roles in her time with the company.

"Cathy has been a groundbreaker and critical leader in developing our forward-thinking company strategy – she has truly left Consumers Energy and Michigan better than she found it," added Poppe.

Johnson obtained his bachelor's degree from Saginaw Valley State University and his J.D. from Michigan State University College of Law. Hall earned her bachelor's degree from Alma College and her J.D. from the University of Michigan.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

