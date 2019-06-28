CNA Appoints Song Kim to Senior Vice President, Construction
Jun 28, 2019, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Song Kim to Senior Vice President, Construction. In this role, Kim will be responsible for profitability, growth and strategic direction of CNA's Construction business, reporting to Kevin Leidwinger, President & Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Lines.
"Song's proven track record of performance and strong leadership as a CNA Branch Manager, as well as his prior construction experience with Zurich, make him the ideal candidate to lead our Construction business," Leidwinger said.
Kim joined CNA in November 2016 as Orange County and San Diego Branch Manager with more than two decades of insurance industry experience. Since then, Kim has successfully managed and profitably grown CNA's commercial property & casualty business in the region. Prior to joining CNA, Kim served in various roles with Zurich North America.
Kim earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Central Florida and is a certified Casualty Claim Law Associate.
About CNA
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.
