CNA Financial Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) today announced a first quarter 2020 net loss of $61 million, or $(0.23) per share, and core income of $108 million, or $0.40 per share. Results for the quarter reflected financial market volatility amid the events of COVID-19. This included Net investment losses of $169 million and a decrease in Net investment income to $279 million, reflecting stable earnings from fixed income and other investments of $378 million offset by a $99 million loss from limited partnership and common stock investments during the period. Property & Casualty Operations combined ratio for the first quarter was 97.5% and the underlying combined ratio was 93.9%. The combined ratio includes charges of $15 million pretax associated with COVID-19.

The U.S. P&C segments, excluding third party captives, generated gross written premium growth of 8% and net written premium growth of 6%. Excluding third party captives, gross written premiums grew 6% and net written premiums grew 3% for P&C overall.

Our Life & Group and Corporate & Other segments produced core income (loss) for the first quarter of 2020 of $4 million and $(18) million, respectively.

CNA Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, payable June 4, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 18, 2020.



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ millions, except per share data) 2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (61)



$ 342

Core income (a) 108



318









Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.23)



$ 1.25

Core income per diluted share 0.40



1.17





March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Book value per share $ 38.18



$ 45.00

Book value per share excluding AOCI

42.12





44.81





(a) Management utilizes the core income (loss) financial measure to monitor the Company's operations. Please refer herein to the Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

"Our first quarter financial results reflected strong underwriting performance, and included an underlying combined ratio of 93.9%, a one point improvement from a year ago, along with net written premium growth of 6% in the U.S. and 3% overall. These results were adversely impacted by disruption in the financial markets due to COVID-19, which led to unfavorable returns on our alternative investments and equity holdings while our fixed income investments generated steady earnings in line with the last four quarters," said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation. "As we look ahead at these unprecedented and challenging times our thoughts go out to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are tremendously grateful for all the medical professionals and first responders who put their lives on the line every day."

Property & Casualty Operations



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ millions) 2020

2019 Gross written premiums ex. 3rd party captives $ 2,107





$ 1,987



GWP ex. 3rd party captives change (% year over year) 6

%





Net written premiums $ 1,863





$ 1,806



NWP change (% year over year) 3

%





Net investment income $ 118





$ 360



Core income 122





314















Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 60.4

%

60.7

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 4.3





3.4



Effect of development-related items (0.7)





(0.5)



Loss ratio 64.0

%

63.6

%











Expense ratio 33.1

%

33.8

%











Combined ratio 97.5

%

97.8

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 93.9

%

94.9

%

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 1.0 point as compared with the prior year quarter due to a 0.7 point improvement in the expense ratio driven by higher net earned premiums as well as a 0.3 point improvement in the underlying loss ratio. Expenses include a $2 million increase in our allowance for uncollectible insurance receivables related to COVID-19.

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 1.0 point as compared with the prior year quarter due to a 0.7 point improvement in the expense ratio driven by higher net earned premiums as well as a 0.3 point improvement in the underlying loss ratio. Expenses include a $2 million increase in our allowance for uncollectible insurance receivables related to COVID-19. The combined ratio improved 0.3 points as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $75 million, or 4.3 points of the loss ratio in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $58 million, or 3.4 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Catastrophe losses in the first quarter of 2020 include $13 million for COVID-19 claims related activity. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 0.7 points in the quarter compared with a 0.5 point improvement in the prior year quarter.

, or 4.3 points of the loss ratio in the first quarter of 2020 compared with , or 3.4 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Catastrophe losses in the first quarter of 2020 include for COVID-19 claims related activity. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 0.7 points in the quarter compared with a 0.5 point improvement in the prior year quarter. The U.S. P&C segments, excluding third party captives, generated gross written premium growth of 8% and net written premium growth of 6%. Excluding third party captives, gross written premiums grew 6% and net written premiums grew 3% for P&C overall.

Business Operating Highlights

Specialty



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ millions) 2020

2019 Gross written premiums ex. 3rd party captives $ 741





$ 730



GWP ex. 3rd party captives change (% year over year) 2

%





Net written premiums $ 694





$ 698



NWP change (% year over year) (1)

%





Core income $ 96





$ 169















Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 59.5

%

60.5

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 1.1





1.8



Effect of development-related items (1.5)





(3.0)



Loss ratio 59.1

%

59.3

%











Expense ratio 32.0

%

32.8

%











Combined ratio 91.3

%

92.3

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 91.7

%

93.5

%

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 1.8 points as compared with the prior year quarter including a 1.0 point improvement in the underlying loss ratio as well as 0.8 points of improvement in the expense ratio driven by higher net earned premiums.

The combined ratio improved 1.0 point as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $8 million, or 1.1 points of the loss ratio in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $12 million, or 1.8 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 1.5 points in the quarter compared with a 3.0 point improvement in the prior year quarter.

, or 1.1 points of the loss ratio in the first quarter of 2020 compared with , or 1.8 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 1.5 points in the quarter compared with a 3.0 point improvement in the prior year quarter. Gross written premiums, excluding third party captives, grew 2%, while net written premiums decreased 1% for the first quarter of 2020 driven by a higher level of ceded reinsurance.

Commercial



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ millions) 2020

2019 Gross written premiums ex. 3rd party captives $ 1,059





$ 932



GWP ex. 3rd party captives change (% year over year) 14

%





Net written premiums $ 950





$ 849



NWP change (% year over year) 12

%





Core income $ 24





$ 139















Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 61.1

%

62.1

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 7.0





5.2



Effect of development-related items —





(0.4)



Loss ratio 68.1

%

66.9

%











Expense ratio 33.2

%

33.8

%











Combined ratio 101.9

%

101.3

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 94.9

%

96.5

%

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 1.6 points as compared with the prior year quarter. The underlying loss ratio improved 1.0 point driven by lower claim handling expenses. The expense ratio improved 0.6 points driven by higher net earned premiums.

The combined ratio increased 0.6 points as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $57 million, or 7.0 points of the loss ratio in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $40 million, or 5.2 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. There was no net prior period development effect in the quarter compared with 0.4 points of improvement in the prior year quarter.

, or 7.0 points of the loss ratio in the first quarter of 2020 compared with , or 5.2 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. There was no net prior period development effect in the quarter compared with 0.4 points of improvement in the prior year quarter. Gross written premiums, excluding third party captives, grew 14% and net written premiums grew 12% for the first quarter of 2020 due to higher new business and favorable rate.

International



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ millions) 2020

2019 Gross written premiums $ 307





$ 324



GWP change (% year over year) (5)

%





Net written premiums $ 219





$ 259



NWP change (% year over year) (15)

%





Core income $ 2





$ 6















Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 60.3

%

57.0

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 4.3





2.3



Effect of development-related items (0.1)





5.5



Loss ratio 64.5

%

64.8

%











Expense ratio 35.4

%

37.1

%











Combined ratio 99.9

%

101.9

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 95.7

%

94.1

%

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development increased 1.6 points as compared with the prior year quarter driven by a 3.3 point increase in the underlying loss ratio. This was partially offset by a 1.7 point improvement in the expense ratio driven by lower acquisition expenses and employee costs.

The combined ratio improved 2.0 points for the first quarter of 2020 as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $10 million, or 4.3 points of the loss ratio in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $6 million, or 2.3 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior year development improved the loss ratio by 0.1 points in the quarter compared with a 5.5 point increase from unfavorable development in the prior year quarter.

, or 4.3 points of the loss ratio in the first quarter of 2020 compared with , or 2.3 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior year development improved the loss ratio by 0.1 points in the quarter compared with a 5.5 point increase from unfavorable development in the prior year quarter. Gross written premiums decreased 5% and net written premiums decreased 15% for the first quarter of 2020 driven by a change in the timing of ceded reinsurance contract renewals, and the continued impact of the strategic exit from certain Lloyd's business classes, offset by growth in Canada .

Life & Group



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ millions) 2020

2019 Net investment income $ 208





$ 204



Total operating revenues 335





335



Core income 4





10





Core income of $4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is in line with expectations.



Corporate & Other



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ millions) 2020

2019 Net investment income $ 3





$ 7



Interest expense 31





34



Core loss (18)





(6)





Core loss increased $12 million for the first quarter of 2020 primarily driven by lower amortization of the deferred gain related to the A&EP Loss Portfolio Transfer.

Net Investment Income



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31

2020



2019

Pretax net investment income $ 329





$ 571



Net investment income, after tax 279





465





Net investment income, after tax, decreased $186 million as compared with the prior year quarter. Stable earnings from fixed income and other investments of $454 million pretax was offset by losses from limited partnership and common stock investments, which returned (7.0)%, or $(125) million for the first quarter of 2020 compared with 4.5%, or $96 million, in the prior year quarter.

About the Company

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com .

Definition of Reported Segments

Specialty provides management and professional liability and other coverages through property and casualty products and services using a network of brokers, independent agencies and managing general underwriters.

provides management and professional liability and other coverages through property and casualty products and services using a network of brokers, independent agencies and managing general underwriters. Commercial works with a network of brokers and independent agents to market a broad range of property and casualty insurance products and services to small, middle-market and large businesses.

works with a network of brokers and independent agents to market a broad range of property and casualty insurance products and services to small, middle-market and large businesses. International underwrites property and casualty coverages on a global basis through two insurance companies based in the U.K. and Luxembourg , a branch operation in Canada as well as through our Lloyd's Syndicate.

underwrites property and casualty coverages on a global basis through two insurance companies based in the U.K. and , a branch operation in as well as through our Lloyd's Syndicate. Life & Group primarily includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run off.

primarily includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run off. Corporate & Other primarily includes certain corporate expenses, including interest on corporate debt, and the results of certain property and casualty business in run-off, including CNA Re and asbestos and environmental pollution (A&EP).

Financial Measures

Management utilizes the following metrics in their evaluation of the Property & Casualty Operations. These ratios are calculated using financial results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).

Loss ratio is the percentage of net incurred claim and claim adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.

is the percentage of net incurred claim and claim adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. Underlying loss ratio represents the loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development.

represents the loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development. Expense ratio is the percentage of insurance underwriting and acquisition expenses, including the amortization of deferred acquisition costs, to net earned premiums.

is the percentage of insurance underwriting and acquisition expenses, including the amortization of deferred acquisition costs, to net earned premiums. Dividend ratio is the ratio of policyholders' dividends incurred to net earned premiums.

is the ratio of policyholders' dividends incurred to net earned premiums. Combined ratio is the sum of the loss, expense and dividend ratios.

is the sum of the loss, expense and dividend ratios. Underlying combined ratio is the sum of the underlying loss, expense and dividend ratios.

is the sum of the underlying loss, expense and dividend ratios. Renewal premium change represents the estimated change in average premium on policies that renew, including rate and exposure changes.

represents the estimated change in average premium on policies that renew, including rate and exposure changes. Rate represents the average change in price on policies that renew excluding exposure change. For certain products within Small Business, where quantifiable, rate includes the influence of new business as well.

represents the average change in price on policies that renew excluding exposure change. For certain products within Small Business, where quantifiable, rate includes the influence of new business as well. Retention represents the percentage of premium dollars renewed in comparison to the expiring premium dollars from policies available to renew.

represents the percentage of premium dollars renewed in comparison to the expiring premium dollars from policies available to renew. New business represents premiums from policies written with new customers and additional policies written with existing customers.

Gross written premiums ex. 3rd party captives represents gross written premiums excluding business which is mostly ceded to third party captives, including business related to large warranty programs.

The Company's investment portfolio is monitored by management through analysis of various factors including unrealized gains and losses on securities, portfolio duration and exposure to market and credit risk.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

This press release also contains financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP. Management utilizes these financial measures to monitor the Company's insurance operations and investment portfolio. The Company believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with a better understanding of the significant factors that comprise the Company's operating performance. Reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures follow below.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Core Income

Core income (loss) is calculated by excluding from net income (loss) the after-tax effects of net investment gains or losses and any cumulative effects of changes in accounting guidance. The calculation of core income (loss) excludes net investment gains or losses because net investment gains or losses are generally driven by economic factors that are not necessarily reflective of our primary operations. Management monitors core income (loss) for each business segment to assess segment performance. Presentation of consolidated core income (loss) is deemed to be a non-GAAP financial measure.



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ millions) 2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (61)



$ 342

Less: Net investment (losses) gains (169)



24

Core income $ 108



$ 318



Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share to Core Income per Diluted Share

Core income (loss) per diluted share provides management and investors with a valuable measure of the Company's operating performance for the same reasons applicable to its underlying measure, core income (loss). Core income (loss) per diluted share is core income (loss) on a per diluted share basis.



Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31

2020

2019 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.23)



$ 1.25

Less: Net investment (losses) gains (0.63)



0.08

Core income per diluted share $ 0.40



$ 1.17



Reconciliation of Book Value per Share to Book Value per Share Excluding AOCI

Book value per share excluding AOCI allows management and investors to analyze the amount of the Company's net worth primarily attributable to the Company's business operations. The Company believes this measurement is useful as it reduces the effect of items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period, primarily based on changes in interest rates.



March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Book value per share $ 38.18



$ 45.00

Less: Per share impact of AOCI (3.94)



0.19

Book value per share excluding AOCI $ 42.12



$ 44.81



Calculation of Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity

Core return on equity provides management and investors with a measure of how effectively the Company is investing the portion of the Company's net worth that is primarily attributable to its business operations.



Results for the Three Months

Ended March 31

($ millions) 2020

2019

Annualized net (loss) income $ (245)



$ 1,366



Average stockholders' equity including AOCI (a) 11,288



11,336



Return on equity (2.2)

% 12.1

%









Annualized core income $ 433



$ 1,271



Average stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (a) 11,797



11,937



Core return on equity 3.7

% 10.7

%





(a) Average stockholders' equity is calculated using a simple average of the beginning and ending balances for the period.

For additional information, please refer to CNA's most recent 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the financial supplement, available at www.cna.com .

