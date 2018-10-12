CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares an increase to its Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.25 Per Share and a special Annual Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.25 per share, payable on January 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018. Furthermore, as a special annual dividend, the Board of Directors declared an additional $0.20 per share payable on January 18, 2019.

"We are very pleased that our growth and strong financial performance allows us to increase our quarterly cash dividend by $0.03 per share," said Craig S. Connor, Chairman of the Board and CEO of CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, Hillsdale County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full-service community bank that includes Trust and Investment service divisions, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to over $655 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.