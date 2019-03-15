CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.25 per share an increase of $0.03 per share over the 1st Quarter of 2018, payable on April 19, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2019.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTC: CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, Hillsdale County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered, Bauer 5-Star rated, full service community bank that includes Trust and Investment service divisions, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to over $662 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

