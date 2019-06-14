CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.25 per share an increase of $0.03 per share or 13.6% over the 2nd Quarter of 2018, payable on July 19, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2019. 

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company.  Its subsidiary bank, Hillsdale County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered, Bauer 5-Star rated, full service community bank that includes Trust and Investment service divisions, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to over $692 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan.  CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

