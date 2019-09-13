CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share

News provided by

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

Sep 13, 2019, 15:13 ET

HILLSDALE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share an increase of $0.01 per share or 4.0% over the 2nd Quarter of 2019 and an increase of $0.04 per share or 18.2% over the 3rd Quarter of 2018, payable on October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered, Bauer 5-Star rated, full service community bank that includes Trust and Investment service divisions, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to over $692 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

Craig S. Connor announces retirement as Chief Executive Officer...

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share

News provided by

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

Sep 13, 2019, 15:13 ET