CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share consistent with dividend paid for the 3rd Quarter of 2019, payable on October 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered, Bauer 5-Star rated, full service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. In 2020, CNB was ranked 19th in American Banker Magazine's Top 200 publicly traded banks under $2 billion and CNB has grown to over $945 million in assets. The corporate headquarters are in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.