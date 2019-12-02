CNBC Contributor Kenny Polcari Joins SlateStone Wealth As Consultant And Senior Market Strategist

"We are thrilled to have Kenny, an incredibly seasoned and well-known financial professional, partner with SlateStone," said Sherri Daniels, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SlateStone Wealth. "Kenny has been a fixture on the floor of the exchange as a member of the NYSE for nearly forty years and as an advocate for bringing greater transparency to investors. We are excited to provide his exceptional market insights to our clients and friends."

Based in Jupiter, Florida, SlateStone Wealth is a boutique investment advisory firm dedicated to helping clients simplify the complexities of managing wealth by providing comprehensive financial guidance and objective, personalized investment solutions to high net worth individuals and families with over $1 million in investable asset. SlateStone Wealth was founded in 2017 by Patrick E. Tylander and Sherri A. Daniels, two seasoned managing partners who have built upon a long track record of acquisition and integration experience to create SlateStone Wealth and its affiliate, SlateStone Private Client. Strategically gathering a team of like-minded certified financial planners, chartered financial analysts, JDs and executive management to the firm where relationships can flourish has led to the firm eclipsing the $1 billion in assets mark this year.

As a consultant for SlateStone, Polcari will concentrate on market analysis and interpreting the ever-changing economic and market landscapes and their potential impacts to future investment and planning strategies the firm will incorporate into benefits for clients.

Polcari will continue to be a regular contributor and Market Analyst on CNBC and will continue to be featured across the station's programming schedule.

Prior to aligning with SlateStone, Polcari served as Managing Director/ Member NYSE at William O'Neil & Co. serving the interests of global institutional clients, including hedge funds, mutual funds, pension plans and larger family offices. Earlier in his career, he built the U.S. equities business at the largest inter-dealer broker, ICAP, and was among the first traders to go direct to institutional money managers, executing on the opportunities market evolution created, and bringing greater transparency and accessibility to the customer. Prior to that, he ran the Salomon Brothers New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) division during the nineties bull market and was a part of the team that launched the first electronic order delivery system in the industry.

Policari began his career on the floor of the NYSE in 1983. He served as a member of the Exchange for nearly forty years and as a NYSE Governor for more than a decade, representing the interests of institutional asset managers in the global equities markets. As a voice on the markets, he first started working with the news media after 9/11, at the request of the NYSE, and became a regular contributor during the financial crisis, developing a reputation for being an advocate for Main Street and the investing public. He writes a popular market newsletter, which starts with insights into the trading day's action and ends with a recipe to serve the mood of the markets.

Polcari serves on the Board of Directors of the National Organization of Investment Professionals (NOIP), and is a member of the advisory board of the Headstrong Project, a nonprofit providing free, world-class treatment to veterans coping with the psychological wounds of war. He has a BSBA in Finance from the Boston University School of Management.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC. has locations in Jupiter, Weston and Boca Raton, Florida, as well as Texas and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.slatestone.com.

About SlateStone Wealth, LLC

Based in Jupiter, Florida, SlateStone Wealth, LLC is a boutique investment advisory firm dedicated to providing customized, holistic wealth solutions to high net worth individuals and families. SlateStone Wealth has locations in Jupiter, Weston and Boca Raton, Florida; as well as Texas and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.slatestone.com. For more information about SlateStone Wealth LLC please see www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

SOURCE SlateStone Wealth, LLC

Related Links

http://www.slatestone.com

