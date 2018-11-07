CNFinance Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 6,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing 20 ordinary shares, at US$7.50 per ADS for a total offering size of US$48.75 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, November 7, 2018 (New York time) under the ticker symbol "CNF."

The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 975,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole book running manager for the offering and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited is acting as co-manager for the offering.

CNFinance's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company) is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with its funding partners. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The loans CNFinance facilitates are primarily funded through a trust lending model with its trust company partners who are well-established with sufficient funding sources and have licenses to engage in lending business nationwide. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

