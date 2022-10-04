CNG Powertrain Market to grow by USD 90.10 bn between 2021-2026, Rising Demand For Alternate Cleaner Fuels to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNG powertrain market size is expected to grow by USD 90.10 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Landi Renzo Spa, Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Suzuki Motor Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNG Powertrain Market 2022-2026

The rising demand for alternate cleaner fuels, rising demand for less emission fuel vehicles, and increase in government support for the adoption of CNG vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, higher maintenance costs and initial investment costs compared to petrol vehicles, competition for CNG from other alternative fuel technologies, and infrastructural requirements for the adoption of CNG vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.

CNG Powertrain Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CNG Powertrain Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the CNG Powertrain Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

BorgWarner Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Cummins Inc.

Landi Renzo Spa

Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd.

Minda Industries Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Buy Sample Report.



CNG Powertrain Market Segmentation

Type

Passenger Cars



There will be a significant increase in the market share of CNG powertrains in the passenger car sector. The market under consideration is expanding as a result of CNG powertrain vehicles' lower initial prices when compared to gasoline, diesel, and electric powertrain vehicles. Due to its ease of storage in vehicles, CNG is a preferred fuel for passenger vehicles. A perfect option for an urban fleet, it is also less expensive than LNG, diesel, and gasoline.



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 68% of market growth. The main CNG powertrain markets in APAC are China , South Korea , and Japan . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the expansion of the CNG powertrain market in APAC would be aided by the expanding auto industry in nations like China and India .

, , and . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the expansion of the CNG powertrain market in APAC would be aided by the expanding auto industry in nations like and .

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

CNG Powertrain Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CNG powertrain market report covers the following areas:

CNG Powertrain Market size

CNG Powertrain Market trends

CNG Powertrain Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing focus on enhancing engine efficiency as one of the

prime reasons driving the CNG powertrain market growth during the next few years. Request

Free Sample Report.

CNG Powertrain Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist CNG powertrain market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CNG powertrain market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CNG powertrain market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CNG powertrain market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and

Analysis 2022-2026

Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

2022-2026

CNG Powertrain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $90.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Landi Renzo Spa, Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Suzuki Motor Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 93: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 98: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 99: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 100: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 101: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

10.5 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Landi Renzo Spa

Exhibit 107: Landi Renzo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 108: Landi Renzo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Landi Renzo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Landi Renzo Spa - Segment focus

10.7 Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Minda Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Minda Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Minda Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Minda Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 122: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Suzuki Motor Corp.

Exhibit 127: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 131: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio