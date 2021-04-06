CNL Strategic Capital and Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital Invest in ATA National Title Group in Partnership with Existing Management

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA National Title Group, LLC and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, including Talon Title Agency (collectively, "ATA" or the "company"), announced today that it has been acquired by a newly-formed holding company in partnership with CNL Strategic Capital, LLC ("CNL Strategic Capital") and sub-managed by Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC ("LLSC"). Dave Trott, Chairman of ATA National Title Group, stated that all of the existing equity members of ATA and Talon will also participate as owners of the holding company. The management team of ATA and Talon will remain unchanged.

ATA is a full-service title insurance agency providing comprehensive title and settlement services nationally, with 60 offices across four Midwestern states. In addition to ATA, the company's brands include: Attorneys Title Agency, GMT Title Agency, Greco Title Agency, Midstate Title Agency, Seaver Title Agency and Talon Title Agency.

William L. Robinson, Jr., ATA's CEO, stated, "ATA's success as a premier leader in the title services industry has been achieved by our focus on world-class service and value creation opportunities. Our partnership with CNL Strategic Capital and LLSC provides our firm the resources to continue being a market-leading title services provider. I look forward to our collaboration contributing meaningfully to the continued growth of our business."

P&M Corporate Finance ("PMCF") served as ATA National Title Group's exclusive financial advisor and investment banker for this transaction. Robert W. Baird assisted LLSC in this transaction

About CNL Strategic Capital

CNL Strategic Capital is a publicly registered, non-traded limited liability company that seeks to provide current income and long-term appreciation to individuals by acquiring controlling equity stakes in combination with loan positions in durable and growing middle-market businesses. The company is externally managed by CNL Strategic Capital Management, LLC and Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC. For additional information, please visit cnlstrategiccapital.com.

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For additional information, please visit cnl.com.

About Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital

LLSC is an affiliate of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC ("LLCP"), a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.7 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.2 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

