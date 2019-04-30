CNN Political Analyst & Former State Legislator Bakari Sellers to be UVI's 2019 Commencement Keynote Speaker

"Bakari Sellers is an ideal inspiration for UVI students, especially our graduates," said UVI President Dr. David Hall. "As a graduate of an HBCU who became one of the youngest state legislators in the nation and then became a national political commentator with CNN, he eloquently demonstrates that there are no limits for those who desire to serve and make a difference in the world."

Sellers made history in 2006, when, at just 22-years-old, he defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina State Legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation.

In 2014, Sellers won the Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor. He also served on President Barack Obama's South Carolina steering committee during the 2008 election. "I have been consistently impressed by his thoughtful commentary, insightful political perspectives and his eloquent words," said President Hall.

Sellers has been named TIME Magazine's "40 Under 40" in 2010 as well as 2014's "The Root 100" list of the nation's most influential African Americans.

Sellers earned his undergraduate degree from Morehouse College. He earned his juris doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law. Sellers has followed in the footsteps of his father, civil rights leader, Dr. Cleveland Sellers, in his tireless commitment to public service while championing progressive policies to address issues ranging from education and poverty to preventing domestic violence and childhood obesity.

UVI will bestow honorary degrees upon UVI Alumnus and Businessman Cornel Williams on St. Thomas and on UVI alumnus and educator Dr. Simon Jones-Hendrickson on St. Croix.

