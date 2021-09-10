CNN's New Hero Los Angelino Patrica Gordon MD

Cervical cancer is nearly 100% preventable yet it claims the lives of over 350,000 women each year. A staggering 90% of these women live in limited resource countries where they have no access to the most basic preventative screening and treatment. Nine years ago, Patricia Gordon MD launched CureCervicalCancer in response to this global epidemic.

CureCervicalCancer is 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which has:

Screened over 155,000 women and treated over 8500 women for cervical cancer

and for cervical cancer Established 100+ permanent screening and treatment clinics

Trained 650+ healthcare professionals and 230+ community health educators

and Our network of clinics operates in 10 countries including China , Ethiopia , Guatemala , Haiti , Kenya , Lebanon , Nigeria , Tanzania , Uganda , and Vietnam

Dr. Gordon was selected as a CNN hero because she embodies what the CNN Heroes' program is all about: "Everyday people changing the world". Reflecting on her motivation to start CureCervicalCancer, she shares, "After practicing radiation oncology in Beverly Hills for 27 consecutive years and being a women's health champion, I just wanted to do more. My proudest medical achievement is starting CureCervicalCancer and making a real difference in the lives of women around the world who need it most."

The CNN profile of Dr. Gordon follows her and the CureCervicalCancer team from their Los Angeles headquarters to western Kenya where she has partnered with 15 local hospitals to build clinics equipped with trained clinicians and equipment to provide free cervical cancer screening and treatment.

