CNO Financial Group Announces Invested in Giving Back® Charity Program Winners and Honors its Volunteer of the Year

CARMEL, Ind., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announces its Invested in Giving Back® program winners and CNO associate Letitia Koch as its 2020 Volunteer of the Year. Eight nonprofit organizations received a total of $160,000 in donations through the annual Invested in Giving Back program, an initiative in which associates nominate and vote for their favorite charities to receive a corporate donation from CNO Financial. Koch was selected for her work with Special Olympics Indiana (Hancock County), which also received a charitable donation from the program.

In 2019, the value of all CNO philanthropic efforts was more than $2.3 million in total community impact to the neighborhoods where we live and work. CNO, our associates and agents donated $2.1 million to local organizations, and our associates and agents raised more than $212,000 through their participation in community fundraising. More than 1,200 associates volunteered 10,400 hours to community service projects in 2019.

"While the world around us has greatly changed, our commitment to the communities where we live and work has not. I am proud to share that CNO is committed to maintaining our annual, budgeted corporate donations to our charity partners in 2020," said Rocco Tarasi, chief marketing officer. "Giving our associates a voice in how CNO gives back to its communities is at the heart of our Invested in Giving Back program. With high employee engagement, we know this program is meaningful and important to our associates."

Koch was selected as CNO's Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her exemplary commitment as County Coordinator for Special Olympics Indiana (Hancock County). In this volunteer role, Koch oversees funding, manages fellow volunteers, and coordinates athlete recruitment and scheduling a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

"This unpaid position is the most difficult volunteer job of the hundreds of roles we ask volunteers to take in delivering on our year-round mission," says Jeff Mohler, president and CEO of Special Olympics Indiana. "Without Letitia's guidance, Special Olympics Hancock County would not exist. Her commitment to our organization is clearly demonstrated in the passion and personal contributions she makes to help our organization provide programming to persons with intellectual disabilities. Thanks to Letitia, we are able to serve over 150 athletes in Hancock County."

In addition to Special Olympics Indiana, CNO associates selected the following nonprofits to receive a share of $160,000 in CNO philanthropic donations:

To learn more about CNO's commitment to the community, please visit, https://www.cnoinc.com/about-cno/in-the-community/

Read our 2019 CNO in Our Community report to learn more: https://www.cnoinc.com/media/237937/2019_cno_community_report.pdf

For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

