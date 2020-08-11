CNO Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable September 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2020.

For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

