CNO Financial Group Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Second Year in a Row

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that it has earned the designation as Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second year in a row. The award is based entirely on what current CNO employees say about their experience working at the company.

"We are proud to be certified for a second time as a Great Place to Work," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Our associates define CNO's culture and help create a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected and encouraged by their colleagues and leaders. This certification belongs to the entire CNO team who has continuously shown resiliency and dedication during the events of the past year."

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. Rankings are based on the employee's personal experience, no matter what job they perform. CNO's highest scores on the survey were related to camaraderie, flexibility, and pride. For example, 92% of employees say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome. Another 90% say they feel good about the ways we contribute to the community.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CNO is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

More details about CNO's ratings and certification can be found here.

CNO's re-certification as a Great Place to Work follows a multitude of well-being and diversity, equity and inclusion awards that the company received in 2021, including:

Named a 2021 Forbes Magazine Best Employers for Diversity

Recognized as a Philadelphia Business Journal's Healthiest Employer

Ranked #1 on the Orlando Business Journal's Healthiest Employer list

Named a Training Magazine 2021 Training Top 100 Winner

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

