CNO Financial Group Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and earned the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. CNO joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"CNO is proud of our continued commitment to building an inclusive, representative workforce that reflects the communities where we live and the customers that we serve," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "At CNO, our associates have an opportunity to contribute, learn and grow. Today, we celebrate our associates for their ongoing dedication to creating a workplace that is built on the foundation of diverse perspectives, understanding, and fairness."

CNO is committed to facilitating an inclusive culture that encourages, supports, celebrates, and values its associates. The company's diversity, equity, and inclusion commitment is centered around three priorities that drive its mission and programming: associate education and awareness, associate development, and recruitment and selection. CNO also currently offers four associate-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs), including its PRISM LGBTQ+ BRG that plays a critical role in driving important DE&I conversations.

This year's CEI rated 1,271 U.S.-based companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars, including non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

