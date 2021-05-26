CNO Financial Group named as One of the Forbes 2021 Best Employers for Diversity

CARMEL, Ind., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the Best Employers for Diversity of 2021. This is the second consecutive year CNO has ranked for its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts.

CNO was recognized #150 in the 2021 Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes magazine. The magazine recognized 500 companies based on a survey of 50,000 employees across the nation. Respondents pinpointed the companies they identified as being most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This year's list also reflects the most diverse boards, executive ranks, and proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"At CNO, we embrace diversity, actively pursue equity, and do everything to foster an inclusive environment," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "We are honored to be named to this prestigious list once again. We are proud of the culture we are building at CNO that focuses on building an inclusive and representative workforce. CNO and our customers benefit from the diversity of ideas, skills and perspectives that emerge when we respect others and work together."

CNO's DE&I commitment is centered around three priorities that drive its mission and programming: recruitment and selection, associate education and awareness, and associate development.

Over the past several years, CNO has launched several important diversity initiatives, including:

Hosting unconscious bias training

Developing four active Business Resource Groups (BRGs); S.O.U.L. African American/Black BRG; PRISM LGBTQ+ BRG; Veterans and Families BRG; Women's BRG; that focus on mentorship, career development, community outreach, and education

Creating a DE&I Council and naming a full-time DE&I leader

Hosting "Safe Place" sessions moderated by BRG leaders for associates to openly discuss their feelings around social injustice issues

Adding more time off to participate in BRG-related events and education activities

Introducing a new gender transition policy to support transgender and gender non-conforming associates and others who may be involved in a gender transition while employed at CNO

CNO's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is supported at the highest levels of the company. Chief Executive Officer Gary C. Bhojwani signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. In 2020, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ launched the Social Justice Fellowship to advance racial equity. The fellowship is overseen and governed by the CEO Action for Racial Equity Governing Committee, a group of 20 CEOs representing multiple industries and regions. CEO Gary C. Bhojwani is one of the Governing Committee members committed to driving change.

To learn more about CNO's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, please visit the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cnoinc.com

